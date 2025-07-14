Money | US economy Economists Somewhat Less Concerned in Latest WSJ Survey Though the paper warns that could change if new tariff threats are carried out By Evann Gastaldo Posted Jul 14, 2025 2:30 AM CDT Copied Specialist Meric Greenbaum works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The Wall Street Journal's latest quarterly survey of economists found that they are currently feeling a bit sunnier about the impact of President Trump's economic policies. Specifically, they are less concerned about a recession and expect more jobs and growth (and less inflation) than they did the last time around, when the survey was conducted at the height of Trump's tariff threats. The president has since cooled a bit on those initial threats, but his latest round of tariff threats could cause the mood to swing back the other way. See more at the Journal. Read These Next Social media influencer learns harsh reality of NYC co-op boards. Amazon returns pile up at woman's house. Trump backs Bondi in MAGA war over Jeffrey Epstein. Fed chief Powell's job may be in peril after all. Report an error