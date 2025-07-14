Economists Somewhat Less Concerned in Latest WSJ Survey

The Wall Street Journal's latest quarterly survey of economists found that they are currently feeling a bit sunnier about the impact of President Trump's economic policies. Specifically, they are less concerned about a recession and expect more jobs and growth (and less inflation) than they did the last time around, when the survey was conducted at the height of Trump's tariff threats. The president has since cooled a bit on those initial threats, but his latest round of tariff threats could cause the mood to swing back the other way. See more at the Journal.