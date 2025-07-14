California Professor Detained During Chaotic ICE Raid

A labor union has accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement of "kidnapping" a California university professor during last week's chaotic ICE raid at a cannabis farm, during which protesters clashed with federal agents , a farmworker died , and a protester allegedly fired a gun . The California Faculty Association says four masked agents dragged Dr. Jonathan Anthony Caravello, who teaches philosophy and math at California State University Channel Islands, into an unmarked vehicle without identifying themselves, giving a reason for his detainment, or telling him where he was being taken, KTLA reports. A witness tells the Los Angeles Times Caravello was attempting to help a man in a wheelchair at the time, as agents pushed the crowd to move back.

The CFA says Caravello was unreachable for 48 hours before his family was able to make contact with him Saturday, though it is still not clear where exactly he is being held. The association also says that the professor has been without access to his medication since he was taken Thursday. The US Attorney for the Central District of California announced Sunday that Caravello would be federally charged, KTLA reports. Though the university says Caravello was peacefully protesting, the prosecutor alleges he threw a tear gas canister at agents and will be charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.