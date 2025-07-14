Strong Quake Hits South of Panama

An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Monday, authorities said. No injuries or damage were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said that the quake occurred around midday about 130 miles south of Punta Burica at a preliminary depth of 6 miles. The temblor was felt in Panama's Chiriquí province, near the border with Costa Rica, and surrounding areas in western Panama, a region known for frequent seismic activity, the AP reports.