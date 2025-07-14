Strong Quake Hits South of Panama

An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Monday, authorities said. No injuries or damage were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said that the quake occurred around midday about 130 miles south of Punta Burica at a preliminary depth of 6 miles. The temblor was felt in Panama's Chiriquí province, near the border with Costa Rica, and surrounding areas in western Panama, a region known for frequent seismic activity, the AP reports.
Local officials said that there was no threat of a tsunami. Panama's civil protection agency said it would continue monitoring the situation, but confirmed no damage to infrastructure had been immediately reported. Quakes hit the same area in March without causing major issues, the Tico Times reports.