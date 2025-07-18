Science Finds People Want to Date Their Pets (Kind of)

Man's best friend = man's artificial-intelligence-created lover? That's the gist of a new study that shows a significant number of pet owners wouldn't mind dating their pets if an AI version of them could be created, reports the New York Post . According to the MetLife survey of 1,000 domesticated-animal devotees on how owning a pet impacts their lives, 31% would go out with (in a romantic sense) a human version of their own pet if they existed. Nearly 80%, meanwhile, say their pet offers better emotional support than the last human partner they had.

"Instead of giving my husband, Alex, a kiss, I wake up and give [my dog] all my kisses," A New Jersey divorce attorney told the Post in a somewhat-related story earlier this year. "It's the same before we go to sleep at night." Even if the romance with Robo Rover didn't pan out, nearly 90% of respondents said they think they'd get along with their pet as a human, with 45% speculating they'd even be friends.

But—because there's always a "but"—about 40% of pet owners admitted that if AI could bring their Fido or Fluffy to human-like fruition, that new creation would be a "walking red flag." Some of those warning traits that owners speculate the AI versions of their pets would have include needing constant attention (42%), being too clingy (32%), not understanding boundaries (30%), and becoming easily jealous or territorial (29%).

A few other stats from the poll:

About two-thirds of pet owners say they prioritize their pet's needs and comfort over their own.

More than 80% say they wouldn't date someone who hated their pet.

Nearly 90% admit they'd give up on their dream apartment if it couldn't accommodate their non-human friend.