3 Deputies Dead in 'Horrific Incident' in East LA

US Attorney General Pam Bondi says "what appears to be a horrific incident" killed at least three people at a law enforcement training facility in East Los Angeles Friday morning. A law enforcement source tells CNN that there was an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Office Biscailuz Training Center. The department confirmed that three deputies were killed, CBS News reports. Aerial footage shows the explosion happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks, reports the AP .

The center is home to the department's special enforcement bureau and bomb squad. Sources tell the Los Angeles Times that the blast happened when bomb squad members were moving some explosives. The incident is being investigated as a possible training accident, the AP reports, citing a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more," Bondi said in a post on X. "Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed."