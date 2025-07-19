Tourists to US, Get Set to Add $250 to Your Travel Costs

International students, tourists, and individuals visiting the United States for business purposes may soon have to fork over some more money to make the trip. Per the Hill , a provision in the new spending bill recently signed by President Trump would mandate those who need nonimmigrant visas to enter the country pay a $250 "visa integrity fee," which the Envoy Global law firm notes could rise in cost starting after the fiscal 2025 year due to inflation.

That nonwaivable fee would be in addition to the charge that visitors already have to pay when filling out Form I-94 to record their entry and departure. That fee, which was previously $6, was raised to $24 with the passing of the recent tax cut/spending legislation. CNBC notes that individuals who are denied entry won't have to pay the fee, and those who end up paying could possibly see it reimbursed—if they follow the terms of the visa, including "not accept[ing] unauthorized employment" and leaving the US within five days of the visa's expiration date.

It's not yet clear when the new fee will go into effect. Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem will be in charge of figuring out just how much the fee will ultimately be. Another possible issue: No one seems to know how, logistically, payment would be collected. "The bill directs the DHS Secretary to charge the fee, but DHS does not own the visa application, issuance, or renewal process—so where and when would DHS collect the fee?" a rep for the US Travel Association asks CNBC. A DHS spokesperson's reply: "The visa integrity fee requires cross-agency coordination before implementation." USA Today details other travel authorization fees that are set to rise in the coming weeks and months.