Trump Signs Bill at White House Celebration

Combining White House celebrations of Independence Day and his latest political victory, President Trump signed the legislative centerpiece of his second term's domestic policy into law on Friday. "The largest spending cut, and yet, you won't even notice it," Trump said during the ceremony, per the New York Times , adding, "The people are happy, they're happy." Demonstrators protesting the new law marched to the White House, and more gathered in hundreds of other places around the country.

In Charlotte, Elizabeth Albritton worried about health care cuts that could affect families including hers. "I work my hardest; I do what I can, but we need those systems in place," she said, per WCNC. Her children, one of whom has asthma, are reliant on Medicaid. "What's he going to do if they say we can't pay for his medicine anymore? What's going to happen if he has an attack?" Albritton asked. In Chicago, a Navy veteran noted the timing, per the Times. "It's our nation's birthday, but I don't think we are the nation that was founded almost 250 years ago," said Lynn Kardasz. "With the passage of Trump's big bill yesterday, our democracy has ceased to exist."

The White House celebration and military family picnic, attended by Cabinet members and Republican lawmakers, included a bomber jet flyover. "We're adding things like the biggest tax cut in the history of our country, a child tax credit," Trump said. "So many things are being added that we wouldn't even have time to discuss them when we were doing it." Lawmakers including GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have complained about not knowing what was in the bill. Trump several times thanked and pointed out Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, per the Washington Post, who has described her decision to vote for the bill after receiving exemptions for her state from several of its impacts as agonizing.