World  | 
Japan

Japan's Ruling Coalition Loses Critical Election

Prime minister vows to stay on
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 21, 2025 12:00 AM CDT
Japan's Ruling Coalition Suffers Election Defeat
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's Prime Minister and president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) meets the media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Sunday, July 20, 2025.   (Franck Robichon, Pool Photo via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition failed Monday to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in a crucial parliamentary election, further shaking the stability of his government as Japan faces challenges such as rising prices and high US tariffs, the AP reports. Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, which needed to win 50 seats on top of the 75 seats they already have to retain their majority, won 47 seats. It was three seats short of a majority and a retreat of 19 seats from before the vote. The loss is another blow to Ishiba's coalition, making it a minority in both houses following its October defeat in the lower house election, and worsening Japan's political instability. It was the first time the LDP has lost a majority in both houses of parliament since the party's formation in 1955.

Despite the loss, Ishiba expressed determination to stay on and not create a political vacuum to tackle challenges such as US tariff threats, but he could face calls from within his party to step down or find another coalition partner. "I will fulfill my responsibility as head of the No. 1 party and work for the country," he said. The poor performance in the election will not immediately trigger a change of government because the upper house lacks the power to file a no-confidence motion against a leader, but it will certainly deepen uncertainty over his fate and Japan's political stability.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X