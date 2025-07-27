One Man in Rural Vermont Is Setting Up Free Pay Phones

An electrical engineer by trade, Patrick Schlott has spent countless hours tinkering with new and old technology. But it wasn't until he found himself living in rural Vermont when it hit on him that his penchant for repairing old pay phones could provide a public service. "I realized, wow, there's no cell service for 10 miles in either direction," he said, per the AP. "The community could really benefit from something like this." Schlott approached the owners of his local general store with the idea to install old pay phones around town and make them free for public use. After he explained there'd be no cost to the host, North Tunbridge General Store owners Mike and Lois Gross let Schlott install his first phone outside their store.

How it works: Schlott buys the old phones, which range in cost from $100 to $500, at flea markets, from internet listings, or at auction, then fixes them up in his basement workshop. All that's needed to install them is an internet connection—no coins necessary. "There's a small piece of equipment that converts an internet telephone line to an analog line that these phones can operate off of," he says.