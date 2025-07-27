Fantastic Four: First Steps Breaks $100M Mark

Marvel's first family has finally found box office gold. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first film about the superheroes made under the guidance of Kevin Feige and the Walt Disney Co., earned $118 million in its first weekend in 4,125 North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. That makes it the fourth-biggest opening of the year, the AP reports, and the biggest Marvel opening since Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $211 million out of the gate last summer. Internationally, Fantastic Four made $100 million from 52 territories, adding up to a $218 million worldwide debut. The numbers were within the range the studio had projected.

The film arrived in the wake of another big superhero reboot, James Gunn's Superman, which opened three weekends ago and has already crossed $500 million globally. That film, from the other main player in comic book films, DC Studios, took second place with $24.9 million domestically. First Steps, based on the original Marvel comics, is set during the 1960s in a retro-futuristic world led by the Fantastic Four, a family of astronauts-turned-superhuman from exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission. Audiences and critics responded positively to the film, which has an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and promising exit poll responses from opening weekend ticket buyers. An estimated 46% of audiences chose to see it on premium screens, including IMAX and other large formats.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, $118 million. Superman, $24.9 million. Jurassic World Rebirth, $13 million. F1: The Movie, $6.2 million. Smurfs, $5.4 million. I Know What You Did Last Summer, $5.1 million. How to Train Your Dragon, $2.8 million. Eddington, $1.7 million. Saiyaara, $1.3 million. Oh, Hi!, $1.1 million.