Trump Announces Outline of a Trade Deal With EU

The US has reached the outline of a trade deal with the European Union, President Trump announced Sunday in Scotland, that includes a 15% tariff on American imports—half the hit he had said would go into effect on Aug. 1. The deal halts, at least for now, the months of tense negotiations with the US' biggest trading partner. Trump made the announcement after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, the Washington Post reports. "It was a very interesting negotiation," Trump said in appearing with von der Leyen at Trump Turnberry, a golf course he owns in Scotland, per the AP. "I think it's going to be great for both parties."