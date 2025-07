The two surviving roommates and families of the four Idaho murder victims gave their victim impact statements on Wednesday, and Kaylee Goncalves' family members are attracting attention for how strong and biting their words were. As Megyn Kelly put it on X, "Holy mother of God - Kaylee's sister." CNN notes Kaylee's father, Steve, physically shifted the lectern so that he could directly address Bryan Kohberger and the judge didn't stop him. The rest of the family spoke in the same manner. The New York Times reports Kohberger wasn't entirely unflinching as he listened, in that he "showed signs of discomfort. His leg jostled and his jaw slid, as if he were grinding his teeth." Standout comments:

A friend read an impact statement from surviving roommate Bethany Funke: "I hated and still hate that they are gone, but for some reason, I am still here, and I got to live. I still think about this every day. Why me? Why did I get to live and not them? For the longest time, I could not even look at their families without feeling sick with guilt."

Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen spoke publicly for the first time: "I was barely 19 when he did this," Mortenson said. "We had just celebrated my birthday at the end of September. I should have been figuring out who I was. I should have been having the college experience and starting to establish my future. Instead, I was forced to learn how to survive the unimaginable."