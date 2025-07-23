Miami Dolphins Player Airlifted to Hospital on Day 1 of Training

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday's practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter. The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp, the AP reports. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said. The Dolphins did not release information on the injury. "It's a really heartbreaking part of the game," said Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson. "Very tough." Matos was treated on the field for 10 minutes before he was airlifted, reports the Miami Herald.