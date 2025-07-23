Lawyer: Families Got Wrong Remains After Air India Crash

Two British families mourning loved ones lost in the Air India crash are now suffering "indescribable psychological distress" on top of their grief, says their lawyer. That's because they allegedly received the wrong remains. James Healy-Pratt, who represents more than 20 British families affected by the June 12 disaster, reports that DNA testing in one case showed remains from more than one victim were held in a single casket. In the second case, the DNA simply didn't match that of the victim. As a result, both families have had to postpone funerals.

The mistake surfaced when a London coroner ordered DNA checks after the bodies were flown back to the UK. Healy-Pratt said did not disclose the identities of the victims involved, though Miten Patel, whose parents died in the crash, tells the BBC his mother's remains were discovered to be mixed with "other remains" upon her return to the UK. So far, 12 of the 53 British victims have been repatriated, with 10 correctly identified, reports the New York Times. India's external affairs ministry responded by saying authorities followed established protocols and handled remains with "utmost professionalism." The Indian government says it is working with British officials to resolve the issue.