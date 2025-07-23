WSJ : Trump Is in Unreleased Epstein Files

The Wall Street Journal has come out with another report on President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, though it's not clear whether the president will file another lawsuit . The Journal, citing "senior administration officials," reports that Justice Department officials found Trump's name appeared multiple times in FBI files on Epstein that Attorney General Pam Bondi had directed them to review. Bondi told the president in a May meeting that his name was in the files, as were those of many other high-profile figures, according to the Journal's sources. The newspaper notes that being in the files "isn't a sign of wrongdoing" and that its sources say there were hundreds of other names in the files.

Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, told the president that the "files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump," the Journal reports. Bondi and Blanche told the Journal that they determined nothing in the files warranted further investigation. "As part of our routine briefing, we made the President aware of the findings," they said. White House spokesman Steven Cheung told CNBC that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and that the Journal's story is a "continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."

When Trump was asked by a reporter last week if Bondi had told him his name was in the files, he said, "No, no," Trump, adding, "She's given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen." The New York Times, citing a source close to Trump, reports that the White House isn't worried about the development because Trump's name appeared in the files Bondi released in February, most of which had been public for years. During his clash with the president last month, Elon Musk said Trump "is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."