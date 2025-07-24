Biden's Memoir Price Trails Obama, Clinton

Former President Biden has sold his presidential memoir for $10 million—significantly less than former Democratic presidents Obama and Clinton, the Wall Street Journal reports. Biden, represented by Creative Artists Agency, sold his memoir to Hachette Book Group, which will publish it under Little, Brown and Company. Random House purchased rights to books by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for about $60 million in 2017 , and Alfred A. Knopf paid around $15 million for former President Clinton's 2004 memoir My Life.

However, the $10 million advance is slightly more than the reported $8 million Biden received for his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad, about his relationship with late son Beau. Earlier this month, the 82-year-old former president battling aggressive prostate cancer said he was "working my tail off" to complete the new memoir, which would focus on his four years as president. As Axios reported in January, the book offers "a chance for Biden to lay out, in full, his views on what he accomplished and why he handled the 2024 cycle the way he did."

It also offers an opportunity to counter the claims made in Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's Original Sin, which focused on Biden's alleged physical and mental decline, claiming he failed to recognize Hollywood actor George Clooney and nearly ended up in a wheelchair. No publication date has yet been set. "Biden's health will likely determine the timeline for completing a manuscript and any book publicity plans," per the Journal.