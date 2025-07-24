So About That Odd Embassy in India....

Indian police have arrested a man accused of running a bogus embassy from a rented residential building near the capital of New Delhi and recovered cars with fake diplomatic plates. The suspect impersonated an ambassador and allegedly duped people for money by promising overseas employment, said senior police officer Sushil Ghule of the Uttar Pradesh state's special task force in northern India. According to police, Harshvardhan Jain, 47, claimed to have acted as an adviser or ambassador to entities such as "Seborga" and "Westarctica," per the AP .

Police recovered multiple doctored photographs showing Jain with world leaders, as well as fake seals of India's Foreign Ministry and nearly three dozen countries, Ghule said. Jain is also facing charges of illegal money laundering through shell companies abroad, as well as for forgery, impersonation, and possessing fake documents, according to Ghule. Police say they recovered four cars bearing fake diplomatic plates and 4.5 million Indian rupees (about $52,000), as well as other foreign currencies in cash from Jain's rented premises, which were adorned with international flags of several nations.