60 Minutes Names Its New Executive Producer

60 Minutes is getting its fourth executive producer in its 57-year-history. CBS News reports that Tanya Simon, the show's first female executive producer, has been serving as interim executive producer since her predecessor, Bill Owens, stepped down in April following heavy criticism of the show from President Trump. Owens said it had become "clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it." Journalists who worked on 60 Minutes had feared Owens would be replaced by an outsider, the New York Times reports, but Simon has been with the show for 25 years. "We couldn't be happier," correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi said in a post on Instagram .

"Tanya Simon understands what makes 60 Minutes tick," Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News, said when he announced her new role Thursday. "She is an innovative leader, an exceptional producer, and someone who knows how to inspire people." News execs at CBS repeatedly clashed with Paramount bosses over the content of 60 Minutes after Trump's return to office, CNN reports.

After Owens' departure, correspondent Scott Pelley said Paramount was supervising content "in new ways" as it sought the administration's approval for a merger with Skydance Media. Earlier this month, Paramount settled a lawsuit from Trump over what he claimed was a deceptively edited 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. The FCC approved the merger on Thursday. In her Instagram post, Alfonsi said people keep asking her what is next for 60 Minutes. "The truth is, we don't know," Alfonsi wrote, but if Simon "is running the show....we're in good hands." The show is currently on its summer hiatus.