Toobin: Trump Went Too Far on Obama

President Trump is never shy about going after his political enemies, but Jeffrey Toobin writes that he has crossed a line by accusing former President Obama of treason—a crime punishable by death. Trump "is wrong on the facts and the law, and his sensational allegation serves only to demonstrate how completely he has degraded contemporary political discourse," writes the legal analyst in a New York Times op-ed. Trump (backed up by director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard) accuses Obama of orchestrating a false narrative that Russia tried to subvert the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton. "He started it," said Trump of Obama. "This was treason." Obama calls the notion absurd, and Toobin agrees.