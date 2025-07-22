Justice Department to Meet With Ghislaine Maxwell

A new development in the Jeffrey Epstein drama: A top Justice Department official plans to meet with the sexual predator's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, reports the New York Times. Todd Blanche, the No. 2 official under Attorney General Pam Bondi, tweeted that Bondi instructed him to seek the meeting with the imprisoned Maxwell, and that he expects it to happen in the coming days. The meeting comes as the MAGA base is agitating for the Trump administration to release all of its information on Epstein, per Axios.