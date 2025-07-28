Turkey Sets New All-Time Heat Record

Turkey has shattered its all-time heat record with a scorching 122.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 50.5 degrees Celsius, as relentless heat waves and wildfires grip much of southern Europe. The new high—surpassing the previous record of 121.1 degrees F (49.5 degrees C) set just last August—was recorded Friday in Silopi, a southeastern town near the borders of Iraq and Syria, according to the country's Environment Ministry. In Turkey, 132 weather stations reported record July highs, with the national meteorological service noting some areas are up to 12 degrees Celsius above their usual averages, per Deutsche Welle. Hospitals across the country are seeing increased cases of dehydration, heatstroke, and foodborne illnesses, Turkish media reports.
Compounding the crisis, high winds and persistent dry conditions have sparked dozens of wildfires nationwide. In Antalya, a resort city on the Mediterranean coast, temperatures reached 115 degrees—another local record since documentation began in 1930. Fires forced evacuations both in Antalya's city center and outlying areas, while additional blazes in the northern provinces of Karabuk, Sakarya, and Bilecik have led to further village evacuations. At least 13 firefighters have died in the past week, Reuters reports. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the situation as a "truly great disaster," noting 25,000 personnel, 27 planes, over 100 helicopters, and thousands of ground vehicles are focused on firefighting efforts across the country.