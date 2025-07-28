Turkey Sets New All-Time Heat Record

Turkey has shattered its all-time heat record with a scorching 122.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 50.5 degrees Celsius, as relentless heat waves and wildfires grip much of southern Europe. The new high—surpassing the previous record of 121.1 degrees F (49.5 degrees C) set just last August—was recorded Friday in Silopi, a southeastern town near the borders of Iraq and Syria, according to the country's Environment Ministry. In Turkey, 132 weather stations reported record July highs, with the national meteorological service noting some areas are up to 12 degrees Celsius above their usual averages, per Deutsche Welle. Hospitals across the country are seeing increased cases of dehydration, heatstroke, and foodborne illnesses, Turkish media reports.