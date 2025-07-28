Passengers Make Scary Exit on Denver Runway

An American Airlines flight from Denver to Miami never got off the ground over the weekend—and its passengers had to make an emergency exit on the runway amid smoke. More than 170 people were aboard Flight 3023 at Denver International Airport on Saturday, and none were seriously injured, reports the Washington Post. One passenger, however, was hospitalized with what were described as minor injuries. The airline said the plane had a "mechanical issue" involving one of its tires.
One passenger tells NBC News that the plane was gaining speed on the runway before takeoff when he heard a "loud boom" and the pilot immediately began to slow the aircraft. The passenger says it appeared that one of the tires came off the Boeing 737 Max 8. Video then shows passengers exiting on emergency slides amid smoke and a small fire by the landing gear. The FAA says it is investigating.