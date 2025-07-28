Bend It Like Beckham Is Getting a Sequel

More than two decades after it broke ground for women's soccer on the big screen, Bend It Like Beckham is set for a comeback, with director Gurinder Chadha confirming a sequel is underway. Chadha told Deadline she's eager to revisit the original characters in the 2002 film—including those played by Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley—and to expand on the film's legacy as the sport's popularity continues to surge. While Chadha says the original cast will want to see the script before signing on, "I'm pretty certain that everyone's going to want to come back." Chadha, speaking from Basel, Switzerland, as anticipation built for the Women's European Championship final, explained she had long resisted a follow-up, lacking a story that felt right—until inspiration struck a month ago.

The plan is to have the sequel ready for 2027, aligning with the 25th anniversary of the original film and the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Screenwriting is underway, with Chadha collaborating once again with her husband, Paul Mayeda Berges, and drawing on the expertise of US Women's National Team coach Emma Hayes, whose own career was influenced by the 2002 movie. Hayes recalls identifying with the characters, noting the film's impact on women's football in Britain and beyond. The project has also garnered support from Britain's Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, who praised the original as a cultural landmark. Chadha, who continues to champion stories of girls and women breaking barriers, says of the new chapter: "Let's hope we can bring back that same joy and feel good about putting women and girls on the map like we did 23 years ago."