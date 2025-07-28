Someone Isn't Happy With Vladimir Putin

Two weeks ago, President Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine, threatening to slap 100% secondary tariffs on Russian trading partners if a deal wasn't reached. But now, he's tired of waiting. While meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, Trump said he would move up the deadline given Russia's continued acts of aggression. Speaking of a potential ceasefire, he noted, per the Guardian, "We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."
"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him," Trump said of the man he once praised as a "genius." "I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer, what's going to happen," he added. He gave no indication of the new deadline and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, per CNBC. Though Trump has yet to fulfill his promise to end the war in Ukraine, he claimed to have stopped other major conflicts. "If I weren't around, you'd have, right now, six major wars going on," he said Monday, per the Guardian, referencing recent conflicts between India and Pakistan and Thailand and Cambodia.