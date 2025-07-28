Someone Isn't Happy With Vladimir Putin

Two weeks ago, President Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine, threatening to slap 100% secondary tariffs on Russian trading partners if a deal wasn't reached. But now, he's tired of waiting . While meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, Trump said he would move up the deadline given Russia's continued acts of aggression. Speaking of a potential ceasefire, he noted, per the Guardian , "We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."

"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him," Trump said of the man he once praised as a "genius." "I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer, what's going to happen," he added. He gave no indication of the new deadline and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, per CNBC. Though Trump has yet to fulfill his promise to end the war in Ukraine, he claimed to have stopped other major conflicts. "If I weren't around, you'd have, right now, six major wars going on," he said Monday, per the Guardian, referencing recent conflicts between India and Pakistan and Thailand and Cambodia.