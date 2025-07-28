Ex-Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man Gets 15 Years to Life

A former Ohio police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of Andre Hill, a Black man who was holding a cellphone and keys when he was killed, was given a mandatory sentence Monday of 15 years to life. Former Columbus officer Adam Coy shot Hill four times in a garage in December 2020. He told jurors that he feared for his life because he thought Hill was holding a silver revolver. Coy, who was responding to a nonemergency call about a car engine being turned on and off, shot Hill less than 10 seconds after he encountered him.
- Coy, who is being treated for Hodgkin lymphoma, told the court Monday he plans to appeal the verdict. "I feel my actions were justified," Coy said. "I reacted the same way I had in hundreds of training scenarios. I drew and fired my weapon to stop a threat, protect myself and my partner."