Ex-Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man Gets 15 Years to Life

A former Ohio police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of Andre Hill, a Black man who was holding a cellphone and keys when he was killed, was given a mandatory sentence Monday of 15 years to life. Former Columbus officer Adam Coy shot Hill four times in a garage in December 2020. He told jurors that he feared for his life because he thought Hill was holding a silver revolver. Coy, who was responding to a nonemergency call about a car engine being turned on and off, shot Hill less than 10 seconds after he encountered him.

Coy, who is being treated for Hodgkin lymphoma, told the court Monday he plans to appeal the verdict. "I feel my actions were justified," Coy said. "I reacted the same way I had in hundreds of training scenarios. I drew and fired my weapon to stop a threat, protect myself and my partner."