Maxwell Asks SCOTUS to Overturn Conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell is asking the US Supreme Court to overturn her 2022 sex-trafficking conviction, arguing that a deal Jeffrey Epstein struck with federal prosecutors should have protected her from prosecution. The core of Maxwell's appeal centers on a 2008 non-prosecution agreement (NPA) Epstein reached with authorities in Florida—a deal her lawyers say should apply to her as well, CNN reports.

"This case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did," Maxwell's legal team told the court. They argue the government promised Epstein and his associates immunity, and they accuse prosecutors of reneging on that promise for political reasons.