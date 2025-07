The metro area of Manchester, New Hampshire, is home to the best housing market in the nation, according to a new ranking by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The ranking defines "best" not purely by sales, prices, and availability but by a broader picture. The list "highlights in-demand metros that are competitive, but with good reason as they offer shoppers a lower cost of living, including for homes, in or near economic hubs." The top 10, including median home price listings: