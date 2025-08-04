Coach Dooley Enters Georgia Senate Race

Former college football coach and attorney Derek Dooley has thrown his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination for the US Senate in Georgia. Dooley, the son of legendary University of Georgia coach Vince Dooley, announced his bid on Monday, joining a field that includes Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins and activist Reagan Box, all of whom hope to face off against first-term Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, per CFJC. The 57-year-old Dooley was encouraged to enter the race by Gov. Brian Kemp, who Republicans had previously hoped would make a bid for the seat, reports NBC News. Kemp and President Trump intended to agree on a candidate to back. However, "Dooley is moving forward without Trump's blessing, an indication the joint effort may be faltering," per CFJC.
Dooley spent three seasons each at Louisiana Tech and Tennessee, retiring with a 32-41 record as head coach. He's drawing on his late father's legacy in a launch video, and his team emphasizes that Vince Dooley endorsed Trump for president back in June 2016. "Unlike Ossoff, I'll work with President Trump to implement his agenda, support his Administration, and move our country forward," Dooley says in a statement, noting he's a political outsider, whereas Ossoff is a "professional politician" who represents "lawlessness, open season on the border, inflation everywhere, woke stuff."