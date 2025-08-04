Coach Dooley Enters Georgia Senate Race

Former college football coach and attorney Derek Dooley has thrown his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination for the US Senate in Georgia. Dooley, the son of legendary University of Georgia coach Vince Dooley, announced his bid on Monday, joining a field that includes Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins and activist Reagan Box, all of whom hope to face off against first-term Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, per CFJC. The 57-year-old Dooley was encouraged to enter the race by Gov. Brian Kemp, who Republicans had previously hoped would make a bid for the seat, reports NBC News. Kemp and President Trump intended to agree on a candidate to back. However, "Dooley is moving forward without Trump's blessing, an indication the joint effort may be faltering," per CFJC.