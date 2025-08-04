Irish Missionary Kidnapped in Attack on Haiti Orphanage

Eight people including an Irish missionary and a 3-year-old child remained missing Monday after gunmen stormed an orphanage in Haiti, the latest attack in an area controlled by a powerful collection of armed gangs. Authorities scrambled to relocate dozens of children and staff from the Saint-Hélène orphanage run by Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs, an international charity with offices in Mexico and France, the AP reports. The orphanage cares for more than 240 children, according to its website.

Among those kidnapped early Sunday was Gena Heraty, an Irish missionary who has worked in Haiti for more than 30 years and oversaw the orphanage. She was assaulted in 2013 when suspects broke into the orphanage and killed her colleague, according to Irish media.