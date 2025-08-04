Hiker Ignores Warning Signs, Gets Billed $16.5K for Rescue

A British hiker who ignored barriers and signs warning that trails in Italy's Dolomites had been closed due to the risk of landslides has to cough up $16,500 for a rescue bill. Authorities say the 60-year-old man was rescued by a helicopter after he became distressed by falling rocks, the Guardian reports. Nicola Cherubin, chief of the local alpine rescue service, says the man claimed he didn't see the warning signs in English and Italian when he set off Thursday morning. Cherubin says the rescue required two helicopters because of poor weather.

Giuseppe Dal Ben, commissioner of the local health authority that dispatched the helicopters, said tourists should "approach the mountains with respect and caution." Helicopters are needed for time-dependent rescues, he said, and it is important to ensure "that they are not used as taxis, endangering not only those who are providing the assistance but those who actually need it."