He Just Raised the Bar for NFL Kickers

It's preseason, so the kick won't enter the NFL record books, but Cam Little's feat for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday is a jaw-dropper nonetheless. Little booted a 70-yard field goal late in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers—and he had room to spare, reports USA Today. The NFL record is 66 yards, set by Baltimore's Justin Tucker in 2021.

Watch Little's kick here.

"That means we just have to go out there and make it again," the second-year kicker out of Arkansas said after the game, upon learning that preseason kicks don't count as records, per the AP.