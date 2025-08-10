He Just Raised the Bar for NFL Kickers

Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a 70-yard field goal in preseason
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little walks off the field at halftime after kicking a 70-yard field goal during an NFL preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.   (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

It's preseason, so the kick won't enter the NFL record books, but Cam Little's feat for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday is a jaw-dropper nonetheless. Little booted a 70-yard field goal late in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers—and he had room to spare, reports USA Today. The NFL record is 66 yards, set by Baltimore's Justin Tucker in 2021.

  • Watch Little's kick here.
  • "That means we just have to go out there and make it again," the second-year kicker out of Arkansas said after the game, upon learning that preseason kicks don't count as records, per the AP.

  • Coach: "He wanted it, so we gave it to him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about the decision to try a field goal from that far out, per NFL.com.
  • QB: "I don't think we're necessarily going to be kicking 70-yarders in the first quarter or anything like that," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "But unbelievable to see him make that. That's huge, especially in those two-minute drills. If you can get him near the 50, you got a really good shot. Having a guy like that is a weapon."

