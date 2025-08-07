A Dangerous Chemical Might Treat Alzheimer's

Long used to stabilize moods in bipolar disorder, lithium may hold a surprising new promise: reversing memory loss and brain changes linked to Alzheimer's disease. In a Wednesday study in Nature , researchers found lithium, which the brain naturally produces, is captured by beta-amyloid plaques—the same plaques associated with Alzheimer's—making lithium less available where it's needed. In experiments, mice with Alzheimer's were given water containing low doses of lithium salts, resulting in reversed memory loss and pathological changes, per STAT News . While lithium has previously been explored as a potential Alzheimer's therapy, past clinical trials using lithium carbonate did not show significant benefits and raised concerns about toxicity.

The new research, led by Harvard's Bruce Yankner, focused on an organic lithium salt, lithium orotate. This version appears to reach brain areas outside the plaques more effectively and reversed cognitive decline in aging mice, even reducing the beta-amyloid plaque burden by 70%. Outside experts note that while long-term exposure to higher lithium levels in drinking water has previously been linked to reduced dementia rates, more research is needed. If follow-up studies confirm these results and identify a safe dosage, lithium orotate could move to human clinical trials as a preventive measure or treatment for Alzheimer's. In the meantime, the study authors warn against self-medicating, as lithium can be dangerous if not carefully monitored.