India's Fiercest Bear Attacks More People Than Tigers, Lions

Sloth bears, often called the most dangerous bear species, are responsible for more attacks on humans than tigers, lions, wolves, and even other bears in India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Despite feeding mainly on fruit, termites, and ants, these bears have a reputation for explosive aggression when threatened. A recent study noted that between 1950 and 2019, sloth bears were linked to more than 1,300 attacks on people, outpacing other large predators, reports the BBC . However, their attacks are less likely to be fatal compared with those, say, by big cats.

Much of this aggression stems from self-defense. The bears' strategy—standing upright and charging—has helped fend off natural threats like tigers. In most bear-tiger encounters studied, both animals walked away relatively unscathed, though tigers are typically able to retreat thanks to their speed. For humans, the outcome is often more severe, with bears targeting the face and head, leading to devastating injuries. That's why when a sloth bear was spotted recently wandering near streams not far from the Indian town of Thuraiyur, officials banned tourists from the area, per the Times of India.

Sloth bears now face pressures of their own. Habitat loss and retaliation from humans have shrunk their numbers to fewer than 20,000, placing them on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's "vulnerable" list. As a keystone species, their presence is crucial for dispersing seeds and controlling insect populations.

Conflicts between sloth bears and people are on the rise, especially among forest-dwelling communities in India that collect food and firewood in bear habitats. Efforts to reduce these encounters include education on bear behavior and practical tools like the "ghanti kathi"—a stick with bells and spikes designed to warn bears and deter close encounters. Conservationists hope that increasing understanding will foster more coexistence and support for the species' survival.