'Giant Nagging Mosquitoes' May Soon Be Your DoorDasher

Delivery drones are so fast they can zip a pint of ice cream to a customer's driveway before it melts. Yet the long-promised technology has been slow to take off in the US. More than six years after the Federal Aviation Administration approved commercial home deliveries via drones, the service mostly has been confined to a few suburbs and rural areas. That could soon change, however. The FAA proposed a new rule last week that would make it easier for companies to fly drones outside of an operator's line of sight and therefore over longer distances, per the AP. A handful of companies do that now, but had to obtain waivers and certification as an air carrier to deliver packages. Authorized retailers and drone companies that have tested fulfilling orders from the sky say they plan to make drone-based deliveries available to millions more US households.



History: Drone maker Zipline, which works with Walmart, began making deliveries to hospitals in Rwanda in 2016. Israel-based Flytrex, one of the drone companies DoorDash works with to carry out orders, launched drone delivery to households in Iceland in 2017. However, Adam Woodworth, CEO of Wing, a drone delivery service owned by Google parent Alphabet, said drone delivery has been in "treading water mode" in the US for years, with service providers afraid to scale up because the regulatory framework wasn't in place.