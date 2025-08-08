The Man Behind 'Houston, We Have a Problem' Has Died

James Lovell, the commander of Apollo 13 who helped turn a failed moon mission into a triumph of on-the-fly can-do engineering, has died. He was 97. Lovell died Thursday in Lake Forest, Illinois, NASA said in a statement on Friday. "Jim's character and steadfast courage helped our nation reach the Moon and turned a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned an enormous amount," NASA said. "We mourn his passing even as we celebrate his achievements."

One of NASA's most traveled astronauts in the agency's first decade, Lovell flew four times—Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8, and Apollo 13—with the two Apollo flights riveting the folks back on Earth. In 1968, the Apollo 8 crew of Lovell, Frank Borman, and William Anders was the first to leave Earth's orbit and the first to fly to and circle the moon. They could not land, but they put the US ahead of the Soviets in the space race. Letter writers told the crew that their stunning pale blue dot photo of Earth from the moon, a world first, and the crew's Christmas Eve reading from Genesis saved America from a tumultuous 1968. But the big rescue mission was still to come, reports the AP.

That was during the harrowing Apollo 13 flight in April 1970. Lovell was supposed to be the fifth man to walk on the moon. But Apollo 13's service module, carrying Lovell and two others, experienced a sudden oxygen tank explosion on its way to the moon. The astronauts barely survived by moving from the service module, which was hemorrhaging oxygen, into the cramped, dark, and frigid lunar lander while they rationed their dwindling oxygen, water, and electricity. Using the lunar module as a lifeboat, they swung around the moon, aimed for Earth and raced home. ''In some sense it was very much of a success,'' Lovell said during a 1994 interview, "in that we demonstrated the capability of (NASA) personnel.''

story continues below

A retired Navy captain known for his calm demeanor, Lovell said in a 1995 interview with the AP for a story on the 25th anniversary of the mission that the loss of the opportunity to walk on the moon "is my one regret." President Bill Clinton agreed when he awarded Lovell the Congressional Space Medal of Honor in 1995. "While you may have lost the moon ... you gained something that is far more important perhaps: the abiding respect and gratitude of the American people," he said. The mission's retelling in the popular 1995 movie Apollo 13 brought Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert renewed fame—thanks in part to Lovell's movie persona reporting "Houston, we have a problem," a phrase he didn't exactly utter. The famous line he did say: "Houston, we've had a problem," a variation of a comment Swigert had radioed moments before.