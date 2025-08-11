Get Ready for 'an Old-Fashioned Winter:' Farmers' Almanac

It may be scorching hot where you are currently, but winter is coming—and it's going to be cold, according to the Farmers' Almanac. The 209th edition of the annual periodical known for its long-range weather predictions doesn't offer much of a break from last year's deep freeze for the 2025-2026 winter season, predicting a "Chill, Snow, Repeat" pattern for much of the country, with the northern tier of the US—from the Northern Plains through New England—expecting an especially cold and snowy run, per USA Today. Editor Sandi Duncan calls it "a return to an old-fashioned winter," complete with recurring cycles of snow and brief thaws.