Get Ready for 'an Old-Fashioned Winter:' Farmers' Almanac

It may be scorching hot where you are currently, but winter is coming—and it's going to be cold, according to the Farmers' Almanac. The 209th edition of the annual periodical known for its long-range weather predictions doesn't offer much of a break from last year's deep freeze for the 2025-2026 winter season, predicting a "Chill, Snow, Repeat" pattern for much of the country, with the northern tier of the US—from the Northern Plains through New England—expecting an especially cold and snowy run, per USA Today. Editor Sandi Duncan calls it "a return to an old-fashioned winter," complete with recurring cycles of snow and brief thaws.
While the forecast stops short of promising February's level of intense cold, the Almanac expects a "wild ride," with winter weather arriving a bit ahead of schedule, especially in northern regions, and possibly lingering into March and April in places like New England and the Great Lakes. The Almanac, which uses a proprietary formula based partly on celestial phenomena, claims it nailed last year's mild winter in Texas and the cold snap in the north, though it concedes La Niña muddied the waters with fewer storms. This time around, the Almanac's regional forecasts call for active storms and cold snaps in the Northeast, major snow in the Great Lakes and Midwest, and above-average precipitation—and ski-friendly snowpack—for the Pacific Northwest.