Trump Gives Zelensky Friendly Greeting

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his high-stakes meeting with President Trump. The US president greeted him with a handshake at the White House entrance, and, when asked if he had a message for the Ukrainian people, responded, "We love them," reports the New York Times.

"It's an honor to have the president of Ukraine with us," Trump said in opening remarks to reporters. "We had a good meeting just a while ago with the president of Russia," he said. "Today's meeting is very important."

Zelensky, for his part, thanked Trump for his personal efforts to end the war.

Just before he arrived, Zelensky wrote that the goal was to achieve "a reliable and lasting peace" and to establish a "new security architecture," reports the BBC.