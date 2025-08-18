Trump Gives Zelensky Friendly Greeting

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his high-stakes meeting with President Trump. The US president greeted him with a handshake at the White House entrance, and, when asked if he had a message for the Ukrainian people, responded, "We love them," reports the New York Times.
- "It's an honor to have the president of Ukraine with us," Trump said in opening remarks to reporters. "We had a good meeting just a while ago with the president of Russia," he said. "Today's meeting is very important."
- Zelensky, for his part, thanked Trump for his personal efforts to end the war.
- Just before he arrived, Zelensky wrote that the goal was to achieve "a reliable and lasting peace" and to establish a "new security architecture," reports the BBC.
After the Trump-Zelensky meeting ends, Trump will greet European leaders in the State Dining Room, then meet with them and Zelensky, per the Hill. Among those present, per the AP:
- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
- Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni
- Finnish President Alexander Stubb