Trump Gives Zelensky Friendly Greeting

Two world leaders will meet, then bring in European leaders for a second meeting
Posted Aug 18, 2025 12:29 PM CDT
Trump: 'It's an Honor' to Have Zelensky Here
President Donald Trump, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his high-stakes meeting with President Trump. The US president greeted him with a handshake at the White House entrance, and, when asked if he had a message for the Ukrainian people, responded, "We love them," reports the New York Times.

  • "It's an honor to have the president of Ukraine with us," Trump said in opening remarks to reporters. "We had a good meeting just a while ago with the president of Russia," he said. "Today's meeting is very important."
  • Zelensky, for his part, thanked Trump for his personal efforts to end the war.
  • Just before he arrived, Zelensky wrote that the goal was to achieve "a reliable and lasting peace" and to establish a "new security architecture," reports the BBC.

After the Trump-Zelensky meeting ends, Trump will greet European leaders in the State Dining Room, then meet with them and Zelensky, per the Hill. Among those present, per the AP:

  • NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
  • French President Emmanuel Macron
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni
  • Finnish President Alexander Stubb

