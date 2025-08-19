Texas Democrat Will Stay Locked in Capitol Until Wednesday

The latest twist in the dramatic redistricting standoff between Texas Democrats and GOP leaders: Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier will stay locked inside the state capitol until Wednesday morning. The Fort Worth Democrat declined to submit to Republican leaders' requirement that she sign off on a law enforcement escort if she wanted to depart the chamber and go home after Monday's session, so she will be there until the House reconvenes, NBC News reports. Collier, a seven-term lawmaker and former chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, described the leadership demand as "surveillance protocol" and an attempt to "control my movements and monitor me with police escorts," likening the situation to being treated as a "political prisoner."

Collier's refusal marks the latest chapter in a standoff that began when House Democrats left Texas earlier this month, most of them heading to Illinois, to prevent Republicans from reaching a quorum and pushing through new congressional maps. Democrats argue the redistricting effort would dilute minority representation and solidify GOP power in Washington. On Monday, after most Democrats returned, House Speaker Dustin Burrows made clear that lawmakers who had warrants issued for their absence could only leave the House chamber by agreeing to the police escort plan, which includes returning promptly for the next session. Those still missing remain subject to civil arrest warrants.

Collier's stand highlights ongoing tensions as state Democrats try to block the GOP's redistricting plans, which they say would erode the influence of minority voters. "When I press that button to vote, I know these maps will harm my constituents," she said. "I won't just go along quietly with their intimidation or their discrimination." The Texas NAACP released a statement Monday night saying Collier is being held "involuntarily," the Dallas Morning News reports. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a former Texas state representative, and others were likening the GOP's escort requirement to the days of Jim Crow laws, WFAA reports.