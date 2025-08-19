Air Force's Top General Being Forced Out: Sources

In yet another shake-up at the Pentagon, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin will retire early—becoming the latest senior military leader ousted during President Trump's second term, the Washington Post reports. Allvin will leave in early November, stepping down two years into a four-year term. The announcement, made by the Air Force on Monday, comes amid a series of high-profile military exits under new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The statement said Allvin will remain in his post until a successor is confirmed by the Senate.

Sources familiar with the decision say Allvin was asked to retire, with Pentagon leadership signaling a desire for new direction. While Allvin was allowed to announce his own departure, insiders made clear the move was not voluntary. The Pentagon and Air Force declined to comment on the specifics. A source who spoke to the Post said officials have been frustrated with how Allvin has overseen preparations for potential security concerns regarding China, but a source who spoke to Politico indicated surprise that Allvin, who has supported Trump's military reforms, was forced out.

Other early departures among senior military leaders since Trump's return to office, including top brass at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Navy, Coast Guard, and Cyber Command, as well as the Air Force's own vice chief of staff. The firings—affecting both prominent and less-visible generals—have unsettled many in the military establishment, where continuity at the top has long been prized.

Gen. Thomas Bussiere, currently overseeing the Air Force's global nuclear force, is seen as a leading candidate to succeed Allvin after being nominated as vice chief of staff in July. Bussiere recently played a key role in Operation Midnight Hammer, the US strike on Iranian nuclear sites, which the Trump administration has hailed as a major success.