Trump Asks Naval Base Outside Chicago for Support

President Trump's administration has asked a military base outside Chicago for support on immigration operations, the base said Thursday, signaling a push to expand its law enforcement crackdown to other cities. The Department of Homeland Security has asked Naval Station Great Lakes for "limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs to support DHS operations," said Matt Mogle, spokesperson for the base 35 miles north of Chicago. He said no decisions have been made on the request and that the base hasn't received an official request to support a National Guard deployment, reports the AP.