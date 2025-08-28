Vance: Stop Belittling 'Thoughts and Prayers'

On Wednesday, the mayor of Minneapolis bemoaned those offering only "thoughts and prayers" —instead of solutions—after the mass shooting in a church that killed two children. On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance asked, what's wrong with thoughts and prayers?

A similar divide was playing out elsewhere on the left and right in the wake of the shooting, notes Newsweek. For example, MSNBC's Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary under Joe Biden, complained that "prayer is not freaking enough" in a social media post. Prayer "does not end school shootings ... (or) bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers." In response, Karen Hamilton, a GOP candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, called Psaki "spiritually blind" and accused her of "belittling" faith.

Democratic Florida congressman Maxwell Frost told MSNBC that "we've had it with the 'thoughts and prayers' for years—and for decades." But on CNN, conservative commentator Scott Jennings also pushed back against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's comments. "I think it's wrong, frankly, to vilify or attack people of faith. You said, 'Thoughts and prayers ring hollow.' I say thoughts and prayers are the most solid on days of tragedy for people who live their faith every day."