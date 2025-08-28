Former MLB All-Star Is Running for Congress

The Republican side has won the annual Congressional Baseball Game five years in a row, and the wins could become more lopsided after next year's midterm elections. Former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Teixeira announced Thursday that he is running for a House seat in Texas, NBC News reports. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty," the 45-year-old said. Teixeira is seeking the GOP nomination for the 21st District seat currently held by Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who has decided to run for Texas attorney general instead of seeking reelection, the AP reports.
Teixeria played 14 seasons with four MLB teams, starting with the Texas Rangers. He won the World Series in 2009, his first season with the New York Yankees, and stayed with the team until he retired in 2016. He moved to Texas with his family in 2021. The 21st District, which covers San Antonio's northern suburbs and part of Austin, "is solidly Republican—and is set to stay that way under Texas' new congressional lines," Axios reports.