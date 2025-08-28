Former MLB All-Star Is Running for Congress

The Republican side has won the annual Congressional Baseball Game five years in a row, and the wins could become more lopsided after next year's midterm elections. Former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Teixeira announced Thursday that he is running for a House seat in Texas, NBC News reports. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty," the 45-year-old said. Teixeira is seeking the GOP nomination for the 21st District seat currently held by Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who has decided to run for Texas attorney general instead of seeking reelection, the AP reports.