Israel Declares Gaza City a 'Dangerous Combat Zone'

Israel on Friday declared Gaza's largest city a dangerous combat zone and said it was in the "initial stages" of a planned offensive as grief spread over the return of two hostages' bodies. Israel said its military had recovered the bodies of two hostages, including an Israeli man who was killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war, the AP reports. The bodies of Ilan Weiss of Kibbutz Be'eri and another unnamed hostage were returned to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

The Israeli military announced the resumption of around-the-clock fighting, saying it had suspended midday pauses to fighting, which had allowed food and aid supplies to enter from 10am to 8pm. In a post on X, the IDF said the "pause will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone," the Guardian reports. Israel introduced "tactical pauses" in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Muwasi last month as it faced global condemnation over humanitarian conditions in the besieged strip.