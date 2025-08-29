Girl Shot in Minneapolis Rushed to ICU Where Mom Was at Work

The mom of one of the young victims from Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at Minneapolis' Annunciation Church and school that left two children dead and 18 injured was at work in the intensive care unit when her badly wounded daughter was rushed in, reports People. According to a fundraiser for 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, a seventh grader now in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, the girl's mother, a pediatric critical care nurse, "arrived at work to help during the tragedy, before knowing it was her children's school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured." The verified GoFundMe, which had raised nearly $490,000 as of Friday morning, added that Sophia's younger brother was also at the school during the shooting. "Though he was physically unharmed, the trauma of witnessing such a terrifying event—and knowing his sister was critically injured—is something no child should ever experience," the fundraiser notes.

  • CNN reports on another wounded student: Endre Gunter, 13, who the outlet notes made a special request of the surgeon sent to treat his gunshot wound to the stomach. "Can you say a prayer with me?" the boy reportedly asked, per a GoFundMe set up by his aunt. "In the face of unimaginable fear and pain, Endre showed strength and faith beyond his years," the fundraiser notes. As of Friday morning, Endre's GoFundMe had raised nearly $140,000 for the boy, who's recuperating after surgery.
  • The parents of the two young students who were killed in Wednesday's attack, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski, spoke out on Thursday.
  • Besides those two officially verified GoFundMe efforts, WCNC and CBS News note there are other ways to help victims of the shooting, including donating blood locally and a text-to-donate line set up through the Minneapolis Foundation (text ACF1 to 41444).

