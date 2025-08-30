Prime Minister Killed by Israeli Strike in Yemen: Houthis

The prime minister of Yemen's Houthi-controlled government was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sanaa, the rebel group announced Saturday. The Houthis, backed by Iran, have vowed to respond as leadership changes hands in the face of ongoing strikes and missile attacks, NBC News reports. Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed Thursday in Yemen's capital during a government workshop reviewing the administration's one-year performance. Al-Rahawi was appointed prime minister of the Houthi-led government in 2024. The Israeli military confirmed that it targeted a military site in Sanaa, saying it had "precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target."

Mohamed Moftah, who had been Rahwi's deputy but the de facto leader, was named acting prime minister. Rahwi was not part of the leadership's inner circle and was considered more of a figurehead, per Reuters. He nevertheless was the most senior Houthi official to be killed in the conflict so far, per the New York Times. The government statement said others were killed in the attack but did not identify them. As part of what they characterize as support of Palestinians in Gaza, the Houthis have fired missiles toward Israel, though most of them have been intercepted. Israel, in turn, has struck Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.