Europe Has Big Plans for Swedish Spaceport

Deep in the Swedish forest, where reindeer roam and scientists ski in winter, lies one of Europe's hopes for a spaceport that can ultimately compete with the United States, China, and Russia. For decades, Europe has relied upon the US for its security among the stars. But the Trump administration's "America First" policies, plus a commercial market that's growing exponentially, has prompted Europeans to rethink their approach. The state-owned Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, Sweden, is among the sites building out orbital rocket programs to allow Europe to advance in the global space race and launch satellites from the continent's mainland, the AP reports.