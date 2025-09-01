Nestlé Ousts CEO Over Relationship

Nestlé has removed Laurent Freixe as CEO after an internal investigation found he was involved in an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate, the company announced Monday. The relationship violated Nestlé's code of conduct, the Wall Street Journal reports. "This was a necessary decision," Chairman Paul Bulcke said. "Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé." Philipp Navratil, previously head of Nestlé Nespresso, will take over as CEO.