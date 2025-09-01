Nestlé Ousts CEO Over Relationship

Nestlé has removed Laurent Freixe as CEO after an internal investigation found he was involved in an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate, the company announced Monday. The relationship violated Nestlé's code of conduct, the Wall Street Journal reports. "This was a necessary decision," Chairman Paul Bulcke said. "Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé." Philipp Navratil, previously head of Nestlé Nespresso, will take over as CEO.
Freixe became CEO in September 2024, succeeding Mark Schneider with a mandate to boost sales at the global food company, which is based in Switzerland. The dismissal of Freixe, who worked for Nestle for 40 years, is effective immediately, per the AP. Bulcke described Navratil as "renowned for his dynamic presence," per the Guardian, saying "he inspires teams and leads with a collaborative, inclusive management style."