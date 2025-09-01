World  | 
CEO

Nestlé Ousts CEO Over Relationship

Chairman says investigation found Laurent Freixe violated company's code of conduct
Posted Sep 1, 2025 3:34 PM CDT
Nestlé Ousts CEO Over Relationship
Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe speaks at a company meeting near Lausanne, Switzerland, in April.   (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Nestlé has removed Laurent Freixe as CEO after an internal investigation found he was involved in an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate, the company announced Monday. The relationship violated Nestlé's code of conduct, the Wall Street Journal reports. "This was a necessary decision," Chairman Paul Bulcke said. "Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé." Philipp Navratil, previously head of Nestlé Nespresso, will take over as CEO.

Freixe became CEO in September 2024, succeeding Mark Schneider with a mandate to boost sales at the global food company, which is based in Switzerland. The dismissal of Freixe, who worked for Nestle for 40 years, is effective immediately, per the AP. Bulcke described Navratil as "renowned for his dynamic presence," per the Guardian, saying "he inspires teams and leads with a collaborative, inclusive management style."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X