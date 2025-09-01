Hiker, 85, Killed by Herd of Cows

An 85-year-old man lost his life after a herd of cows charged him and his wife during a hike in the Austrian Alps, police said Monday. The retired couple from Vienna were walking their dog near a mountain hut in Styria province when nine cows, including three calves, suddenly stampeded, CBS News reports. Both hikers suffered severe injuries, a police spokesman tells AFP. Witnesses and staff at the mountain refuge hut rushed to help and called in emergency responders. The man and his 82-year-old wife were airlifted to a hospital in Salzburg but the man died before surgery could be performed.