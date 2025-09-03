Greece Gives Failed Asylum-Seekers 14 Days to Get Out

Asylum-seekers in Greece who have their bids denied now have 14 days to get out—or else—as the country enacts one of the toughest immigration laws in Europe. Passed by Parliament and championed by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the law imposes prison terms of two to five years, hefty fines, and faster deportations for those who remain in the country more than two weeks after their asylum is rejected, reports the New York Times .

The move is part of a wider European trend toward tightening borders and accelerating removals. Over the summer, Crete saw a surge in migrant arrivals from Libya, prompting Mitsotakis to temporarily suspend new asylum applications and signal a harsher approach to human smugglers. Since then, arrivals have dropped sharply.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris said the law sends a clear message: "The Greek state does not accept you. You only have one choice: to go back. You're not welcome." The law shortens the voluntary departure window from 25 to 14 days, allows for electronic monitoring of migrants, and triples fines for illegal entry to roughly $11,700, with up to a $35,000 penalty for reentry after rejection. It also eliminates the right to seek residency after seven years and permits detention for up to 24 months for undocumented arrivals. Plevris said that "those who are downtrodden," as opposed to those "who think that Europe owes them," will still be accepted.

Supporters argue the law will deter future arrivals, while critics question whether Greece's overcrowded prisons can handle the fallout and whether the measures overstep European legal boundaries. The law comes as overall numbers of undocumented migrants arriving in Greece have fallen far below crisis levels of a decade ago, when Reuters notes that the country was a "frontline" of an exodus of more than a million people who fled the Middle East and Africa, but the political heat surrounding migration remains high. UN officials note that current migration numbers don't constitute an emergency; the EU border agency is reviewing 12 cases of alleged human rights violations in Greece