She Ditched Mary Oliver Poems in 'Shame.' Now, a Fresh Look

When Maggie Millner was a child, the first poet she read was Mary Oliver, whose "plain, sensical language made it approachable to a person who had only recently learned to read." The visuals found in the late Oliver's poems resonated with the young Millner and "marked me permanently"—but, per her essay for the Yale Review, when Millner went off to college, she found that her classmates, instructors, and literary critics generally turned up their noses at Oliver. They acknowledged her work was accessible to the masses, but that she was also "conventional" and not much more than "the poet laureate of the self-help biz." Those barbs caused Millner to mostly turn away from Oliver's work, even as she worked on her degrees in creative writing and became a poet herself. "I took her name out of my mouth and never put it back," she writes.